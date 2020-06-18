All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

64 East 129th St. - 1

64 East 129th Street · (646) 480-9747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 East 129th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Brand new, completely gut renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex apartment with private outdoor patio and private entrance available for rent! This is a furnished apartment, which means you just need to bring your clothes and only your favorite things to move in! Utilities, heating/cooling, and WIFI is included in the rent. The apartment has a total of 1300 sqft, which does not include the 600 SF of open backyard space on the garden level where you can enjoy much needed fresh air. This elegant duplex is located on a desirable and charming brownstone block in Central Harlem.

It is perfect for professionals working from home due to the ongoing pandemic. Bedrooms and bathrooms are situated nicely apart on separate floors so roommates have ample privacy from one another. Each bathroom is equipped with glass shower stall and plenty of light. Double high ceilings in the south-facing master bedroom offers amazing natural light to the room. Modern eat-in kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave and dishwasher. Each living space is allotted generous closet space, as well as private storage space which is available if necessary. Additional features of this gorgeous home include hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting, and modern appliances. You will also have access to a fully vented washer/dryer. Modern railing staircase leads you to the garden level with an open plan living space / kitchen with bedroom and a full bathroom.

Superbly located in between the 125th Street 2/3, 4/5/6 subways and Metro-North and cross-town bus stations. Walking distance to Harlem's favorite eateries: Red Rooster, Chez Lucienne, Barawine, and a few blocks to 125th St shopping. new Whole Foods on 125th. Close proximity to NY Sports Club, Target, Whole Foods, Costco, and Aldi. 15 Minutes to Columbia University. Pet-friendly building.

Available on July 1st, 2020. Please email to see if you qualify!
*$0 Application Fee, $30 Background check (for each applicant)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 East 129th St. - 1 have any available units?
64 East 129th St. - 1 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 East 129th St. - 1 have?
Some of 64 East 129th St. - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 East 129th St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
64 East 129th St. - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 East 129th St. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 East 129th St. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 64 East 129th St. - 1 offer parking?
No, 64 East 129th St. - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 64 East 129th St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 East 129th St. - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 East 129th St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 64 East 129th St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 64 East 129th St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 64 East 129th St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 64 East 129th St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 East 129th St. - 1 has units with dishwashers.
