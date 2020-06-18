64 East 129th St. - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Brand new, completely gut renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex apartment with private outdoor patio and private entrance available for rent! This is a furnished apartment, which means you just need to bring your clothes and only your favorite things to move in! Utilities, heating/cooling, and WIFI is included in the rent. The apartment has a total of 1300 sqft, which does not include the 600 SF of open backyard space on the garden level where you can enjoy much needed fresh air. This elegant duplex is located on a desirable and charming brownstone block in Central Harlem.



It is perfect for professionals working from home due to the ongoing pandemic. Bedrooms and bathrooms are situated nicely apart on separate floors so roommates have ample privacy from one another. Each bathroom is equipped with glass shower stall and plenty of light. Double high ceilings in the south-facing master bedroom offers amazing natural light to the room. Modern eat-in kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave and dishwasher. Each living space is allotted generous closet space, as well as private storage space which is available if necessary. Additional features of this gorgeous home include hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting, and modern appliances. You will also have access to a fully vented washer/dryer. Modern railing staircase leads you to the garden level with an open plan living space / kitchen with bedroom and a full bathroom.



Superbly located in between the 125th Street 2/3, 4/5/6 subways and Metro-North and cross-town bus stations. Walking distance to Harlem's favorite eateries: Red Rooster, Chez Lucienne, Barawine, and a few blocks to 125th St shopping. new Whole Foods on 125th. Close proximity to NY Sports Club, Target, Whole Foods, Costco, and Aldi. 15 Minutes to Columbia University. Pet-friendly building.



Available on July 1st, 2020. Please email to see if you qualify!

*$0 Application Fee, $30 Background check (for each applicant)