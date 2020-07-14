63 WALL ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym valet service

This spacious flex 3 features all the modern amenities and finishes for upscale living at its finest. The renovated kitchens are outfitted with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom features Italian marble and custom vanities. From a resident-only speakeasy to a private fitness center and a sundeck, the building provides a wide array of amenities that combine the convenience of a high-end hotel with the comforts of home. Luxury amenities such as valet, housekeeping and concierge services, are complemented by the attentive front staff, all committed to providing assistance for your unique needs. Steps from historic Seaport, major transit hubs, fine dining, and shopping!!! Four legged furry friends welcome!!!To book a viewing call Effi Amouris 609-903-7246 or email effi@bouklisgroup.comListed prices are net effective after concessions.