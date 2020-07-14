All apartments in New York
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

63 WALL ST.

63 Wall St · (609) 903-7246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Wall St, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
valet service
This spacious flex 3 features all the modern amenities and finishes for upscale living at its finest. The renovated kitchens are outfitted with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom features Italian marble and custom vanities. From a resident-only speakeasy to a private fitness center and a sundeck, the building provides a wide array of amenities that combine the convenience of a high-end hotel with the comforts of home. Luxury amenities such as valet, housekeeping and concierge services, are complemented by the attentive front staff, all committed to providing assistance for your unique needs. Steps from historic Seaport, major transit hubs, fine dining, and shopping!!! Four legged furry friends welcome!!!To book a viewing call Effi Amouris 609-903-7246 or email effi@bouklisgroup.comListed prices are net effective after concessions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 WALL ST. have any available units?
63 WALL ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 WALL ST. have?
Some of 63 WALL ST.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 WALL ST. currently offering any rent specials?
63 WALL ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 WALL ST. pet-friendly?
No, 63 WALL ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 63 WALL ST. offer parking?
No, 63 WALL ST. does not offer parking.
Does 63 WALL ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 WALL ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 WALL ST. have a pool?
No, 63 WALL ST. does not have a pool.
Does 63 WALL ST. have accessible units?
No, 63 WALL ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 63 WALL ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 WALL ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
