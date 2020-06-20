All apartments in New York
63-67 Wall Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

63-67 Wall Street

63 Wall St · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Wall St, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
Date Available: ImmediatelyListing Price: $2,814 *Layout: Studio / 1 BathroomFloor: 9Lease Term: 12 months - 24 monthsPet Policy: Pets AllowedFeatures:- Laundry in Unit - Dishwasher - Microwave- Hardwood Floors- Renovated - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Granite Countertops - High Ceilings - Large Closets - Tiled Bathrooms - Bike Room - Sun Deck - Screening Room - Concierge Services - Storage Facility - Billiard and Card Tables - Free Lounge Wifi - TV Viewing Room - Laundry in Building - Doorman - Elevator - Gym1 month free on a 12 month lease term (1st 30 days)$3070 gross | $2814 net effective on a 12 month lease term_________________________________________This studio features an open kitchen, great closet space, and in unit washer & dryer! The renovated kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom features Italian marble and custom vanities.63 Wall Street combines two of the finest buildings in Lower Manhattan to provide a New York living experience unlike any other. Nestled in the heart of Manhattan's historic Financial District, 63 Wall Street is unique in its perfect harmony of classic form and modern construction.From a resident-only speakeasy to a private fitness center with Peloton bikes and a sundeck, the building provides a wide array of amenities that combine the convenience of a high-end hotel with the comforts of home. Luxury amenities such as valet, housekeeping and concierge services, are complemented by the attentive front staff, all committed to providing assistance for your unique needs.With a variety of floor plans to choose from, were certain there's one that's just right for you.Guarantors Accepted. Pets Allowed.* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3070.00 and 1 Month Free? lsr263267

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63-67 Wall Street have any available units?
63-67 Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 63-67 Wall Street have?
Some of 63-67 Wall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63-67 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
63-67 Wall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63-67 Wall Street pet-friendly?
No, 63-67 Wall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 63-67 Wall Street offer parking?
Yes, 63-67 Wall Street does offer parking.
Does 63-67 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63-67 Wall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63-67 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 63-67 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 63-67 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 63-67 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 63-67 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63-67 Wall Street has units with dishwashers.
