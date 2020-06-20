63-67 Wall Street

Amenities

Date Available: ImmediatelyListing Price: $2,814 *Layout: Studio / 1 BathroomFloor: 9Lease Term: 12 months - 24 monthsPet Policy: Pets AllowedFeatures:- Laundry in Unit - Dishwasher - Microwave- Hardwood Floors- Renovated - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Granite Countertops - High Ceilings - Large Closets - Tiled Bathrooms - Bike Room - Sun Deck - Screening Room - Concierge Services - Storage Facility - Billiard and Card Tables - Free Lounge Wifi - TV Viewing Room - Laundry in Building - Doorman - Elevator - Gym1 month free on a 12 month lease term (1st 30 days)$3070 gross | $2814 net effective on a 12 month lease term_________________________________________This studio features an open kitchen, great closet space, and in unit washer & dryer! The renovated kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom features Italian marble and custom vanities.63 Wall Street combines two of the finest buildings in Lower Manhattan to provide a New York living experience unlike any other. Nestled in the heart of Manhattan's historic Financial District, 63 Wall Street is unique in its perfect harmony of classic form and modern construction.From a resident-only speakeasy to a private fitness center with Peloton bikes and a sundeck, the building provides a wide array of amenities that combine the convenience of a high-end hotel with the comforts of home. Luxury amenities such as valet, housekeeping and concierge services, are complemented by the attentive front staff, all committed to providing assistance for your unique needs.With a variety of floor plans to choose from, were certain there's one that's just right for you.Guarantors Accepted. Pets Allowed.* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3070.00 and 1 Month Free? lsr263267