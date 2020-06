Amenities

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE NO FEE!!!Large 1br in Upper Manhattan. This unit is gut renovated and boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. At your doorstep you can enjoy countless shops, restaurants, farmer's markets, parks and gyms. The 2 and 3 trains make for convenient commuting. The unit is rent stabilized, all utilities are included in the rent and there is NO BROKERS FEE!!!Grab it before its gone!!! Read Less