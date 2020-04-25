All apartments in New York
620 East 6th Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:02 AM

620 East 6th Street

620 East 6th Street · (646) 548-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
True 2 bedroom! Fits Queens + Closets + Dressers! Perfect for shares. 620 E 6th St is a completely modernized building located in the heart of the East Village. The building is conveniently located near public transportation, laundromats, grocery stores , restaurants, bars, coffee shops and much more! Brand new true 2 bedroom includes: - Newly finished hardwood floors
- Large closets and windows in each queen sized bedroom
- A living room with space for L couch, coffee table and more
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Laundry in unit Call or email Katya today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 East 6th Street have any available units?
620 East 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 East 6th Street have?
Some of 620 East 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 East 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 620 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 620 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 620 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 East 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 620 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 620 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 East 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
