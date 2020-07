Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub range Property Amenities basketball court dog park playground cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court on-site laundry e-payments

West 136th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10031 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zola Abraham. Available from: 12/31/2018. Pets: allowed. Spacious NO FEE two bedroom available ASAP!!!! Located in Prime Hamilton Heights! Location: 136th between Broadway and Riverside Price: $2800 -Two spacious bedrooms -Tons of light -Stainless Steel kitchen with dishwasher -Right by Riverside Drive -One block to the train station -