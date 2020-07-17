All apartments in New York
617 West 143rd Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:18 AM

617 West 143rd Street

617 West 143rd Street · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 West 143rd Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,791

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
key fob access
MASSIVE SOUTH FACING 3 bed | ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY BUILDING! NO BROKERS FEEVIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!Beautifully done, large unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a great renovated kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, you could easily add more storage and/or a breakfast table. Come out the the Massive living room space in which you can easily fit a sectional couch, entertainment center, a dining table and more! All bedrooms can fit QUEEN/KING size beds with additional furniture and all three have closets. Enjoy the convenience of one and a half tiled bathrooms.The building features ELEVATOR, laundry room, key fob entry system and fast and easy application process. .Pets welcome!Near Riverside Park, 1 Trains Columbia University, CUNY and all the amazing restaurants that Hamilton Heights has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after 1.5 months free on a year lease and immediate occupancy. Gross rent is $3,190. Free months as follows: 1/2 free right at the beginning as early occupancy; 1/2 free on month #2 and 1/2 free on month #12.This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 West 143rd Street have any available units?
617 West 143rd Street has a unit available for $2,791 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 West 143rd Street have?
Some of 617 West 143rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 West 143rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 West 143rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 West 143rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 West 143rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 617 West 143rd Street offer parking?
No, 617 West 143rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 617 West 143rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 West 143rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 West 143rd Street have a pool?
No, 617 West 143rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 West 143rd Street have accessible units?
No, 617 West 143rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 West 143rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 West 143rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
