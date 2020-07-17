617 West 143rd Street

Amenities

MASSIVE SOUTH FACING 3 bed | ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY BUILDING! NO BROKERS FEEVIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!Beautifully done, large unit with hardwood floors. Walk into a great renovated kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, you could easily add more storage and/or a breakfast table. Come out the the Massive living room space in which you can easily fit a sectional couch, entertainment center, a dining table and more! All bedrooms can fit QUEEN/KING size beds with additional furniture and all three have closets. Enjoy the convenience of one and a half tiled bathrooms.The building features ELEVATOR, laundry room, key fob entry system and fast and easy application process. .Pets welcome!Near Riverside Park, 1 Trains Columbia University, CUNY and all the amazing restaurants that Hamilton Heights has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after 1.5 months free on a year lease and immediate occupancy. Gross rent is $3,190. Free months as follows: 1/2 free right at the beginning as early occupancy; 1/2 free on month #2 and 1/2 free on month #12.This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Contact me for a viewing!