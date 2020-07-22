Rent Calculator
All apartments in New York
Find more places like 617 E 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New York, NY
/
617 E 6th Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:40 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
617 E 6th Street
617 East 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Location
617 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
Unit features modern appliances, hardwood floors, granite
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 E 6th Street have any available units?
617 E 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 617 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 E 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 E 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 617 E 6th Street offer parking?
No, 617 E 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 617 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 E 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 617 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 617 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 E 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 E 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 E 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
