610 W 196th St

Welcome home to Luxury and modern finishes. This 3 bedroom/1bath apartment feature a stainless steel kitchen with custom cabinetry and light fixtures. It also offers granite counter-tops and a over-sized window. One can find polished hardwood floors throughout the apartment, as well as exposed brick walls. All three bedroom can fit a queen size bed, and are flooded by natural light. the Spa-like bathroom features marble tiles, and a costumed vanity. The apartment is located in a clean, well maintained, elevator building. The building is steps to a supermarket , laundromat, and a ton of takeout spots that are available for pick up or delivery. The building is also a stone throw to the historic Fort Tryon Park. The park offer 67 acres of park land which is perfect for jogs, dog walks, and other social distancing activities. please Text or email to schedule a contact-less showing or virtual tour.