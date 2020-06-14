61 West 62nd Street

Amenities

Welcome to The Harmony. This seamlessly run coop offers white glove service with a live-in superintendent, full staff, and concierge. Apartment 14D is a beautifully renovated split two bedroom with one full bath, one half bath, and large balcony with breathtaking views of Broadway and Columbus Circle. Facing North and East, the apartment is flooded with light throughout the day. There is room for dining and a fully upgraded Kitchen. HVAC units in every room that allow you to control the temperature to suit your personal needs. On-site, there is a New York Sports Club offering a very reasonable rate. Enjoy the convenience of the Harmony Dry Cleaning facilitate, a huge residents lounge, and playroom. The Central laundry room and book swap are located in the buildings meticulously clean basement. The Harmony is set in the middle of Columbus Circle, in between Central Park and Lincoln Center. You will enjoy excellent shopping, restaurants, and convenient transportation to multiple subway lines including 1, A, B, C,& D. The building supplies a bundle package for internet and cable that help offset the overall cost for its owners and subtenants. Sorry, subtenants are not permitted to have pets. This apartment will not last!