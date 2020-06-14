All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

61 West 62nd Street

61 West 62nd Street · (973) 477-0273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 West 62nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14D · Avail. now

$5,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
internet access
Welcome to The Harmony. This seamlessly run coop offers white glove service with a live-in superintendent, full staff, and concierge. Apartment 14D is a beautifully renovated split two bedroom with one full bath, one half bath, and large balcony with breathtaking views of Broadway and Columbus Circle. Facing North and East, the apartment is flooded with light throughout the day. There is room for dining and a fully upgraded Kitchen. HVAC units in every room that allow you to control the temperature to suit your personal needs. On-site, there is a New York Sports Club offering a very reasonable rate. Enjoy the convenience of the Harmony Dry Cleaning facilitate, a huge residents lounge, and playroom. The Central laundry room and book swap are located in the buildings meticulously clean basement. The Harmony is set in the middle of Columbus Circle, in between Central Park and Lincoln Center. You will enjoy excellent shopping, restaurants, and convenient transportation to multiple subway lines including 1, A, B, C,& D. The building supplies a bundle package for internet and cable that help offset the overall cost for its owners and subtenants. Sorry, subtenants are not permitted to have pets. This apartment will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 West 62nd Street have any available units?
61 West 62nd Street has a unit available for $5,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 West 62nd Street have?
Some of 61 West 62nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 West 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 West 62nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 West 62nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 West 62nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 61 West 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 61 West 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 61 West 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 West 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 West 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 61 West 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 61 West 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 61 West 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 West 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 West 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
