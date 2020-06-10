61 Delancey St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Gut Renovated 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom



VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



NO FEE!!



You are able to apply and rent this apartment virtually!



*Please note, landlord offering 2 months free! Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term.



Apartment Details:



-Functional Living Room

-Closet in each Bedroom

-Brand New Gut Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom

-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors

-Recessed Overhead Halogen Lighting

-Beautiful Spa Style Marble Bathroom



Kitchen Features:



-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher)

-Marble Counter top

-Plenty of Counter Space / Cabinet Space



Neighborhood Features:



-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops

-Multiple Grocery stores in the area

-Located in the Heart of NoLIta

-Easy Access to all public transportation