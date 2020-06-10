All apartments in New York
61 Delancey St

61 Delancey Street · (973) 650-2966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,412

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Gut Renovated 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

NO FEE!!

You are able to apply and rent this apartment virtually!

*Please note, landlord offering 2 months free! Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term.

Apartment Details:

-Functional Living Room
-Closet in each Bedroom
-Brand New Gut Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom
-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors
-Recessed Overhead Halogen Lighting
-Beautiful Spa Style Marble Bathroom

Kitchen Features:

-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher)
-Marble Counter top
-Plenty of Counter Space / Cabinet Space

Neighborhood Features:

-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops
-Multiple Grocery stores in the area
-Located in the Heart of NoLIta
-Easy Access to all public transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Delancey St have any available units?
61 Delancey St has a unit available for $3,412 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Delancey St have?
Some of 61 Delancey St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Delancey St currently offering any rent specials?
61 Delancey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Delancey St pet-friendly?
No, 61 Delancey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 61 Delancey St offer parking?
No, 61 Delancey St does not offer parking.
Does 61 Delancey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Delancey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Delancey St have a pool?
No, 61 Delancey St does not have a pool.
Does 61 Delancey St have accessible units?
No, 61 Delancey St does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Delancey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Delancey St has units with dishwashers.
