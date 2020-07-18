All apartments in New York
609 West 151st Street

609 West 151st Street · (347) 673-9795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 West 151st Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3 bed apartment is located on a quiet street near Riverbank State Park! This unit features full and queen-sized bedrooms, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout the apartment. Renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, including a full-sized fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Also boasts a washer and dryer, great closet space, and a recently renovated all-white bathroom!

Well maintained building just a few blocks from the 1 train and a number of supermarkets, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Call/text/email me today to schedule a showing or for more information!

* Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 West 151st Street have any available units?
609 West 151st Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 West 151st Street have?
Some of 609 West 151st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 West 151st Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 West 151st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 West 151st Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 West 151st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 609 West 151st Street offer parking?
No, 609 West 151st Street does not offer parking.
Does 609 West 151st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 West 151st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 West 151st Street have a pool?
No, 609 West 151st Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 West 151st Street have accessible units?
No, 609 West 151st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 West 151st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 West 151st Street has units with dishwashers.
