609 West 151st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

This beautiful 3 bed apartment is located on a quiet street near Riverbank State Park! This unit features full and queen-sized bedrooms, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout the apartment. Renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, including a full-sized fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Also boasts a washer and dryer, great closet space, and a recently renovated all-white bathroom!



Well maintained building just a few blocks from the 1 train and a number of supermarkets, grocery stores, and restaurants.



* Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives *