606 W 57th St 3501

Amenities
spacious 1bd, washer and dryer in unit! - Property Id: 296535
Contact Brenden: 917-293-9290
This Incredible 1 Bed Features an Open Kitchen, Spacious Living Area, In-Home Washer/Dryer, Abundant Closet Space, a Windowed Bathroom, a King-sized Bedroom and a Northern Exposure. Flex 2. Gross Rent $4295.
$1,000 Security Deposit - Available to Well-Qualified Applicants.
Short Term Lease Options Are Available*.
Now Offering Deposit-Free Renting with Rhino*.
Incentives Apply to New Residents Only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/606-w-57th-st-new-york-ny-unit-3501/296535
Property Id 296535
(RLNE5944579)