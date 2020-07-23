All apartments in New York
606 W 57th St 3501
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

606 W 57th St 3501

606 West 57th Street · (917) 293-9290
Location

606 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3501 · Avail. now

$3,681

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
spacious 1bd, washer and dryer in unit! - Property Id: 296535

Contact Brenden: 917-293-9290

This Incredible 1 Bed Features an Open Kitchen, Spacious Living Area, In-Home Washer/Dryer, Abundant Closet Space, a Windowed Bathroom, a King-sized Bedroom and a Northern Exposure. Flex 2. Gross Rent $4295.

$1,000 Security Deposit - Available to Well-Qualified Applicants.
Short Term Lease Options Are Available*.
Now Offering Deposit-Free Renting with Rhino*.
Incentives Apply to New Residents Only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/606-w-57th-st-new-york-ny-unit-3501/296535
Property Id 296535

(RLNE5944579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 W 57th St 3501 have any available units?
606 W 57th St 3501 has a unit available for $3,681 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 W 57th St 3501 have?
Some of 606 W 57th St 3501's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 W 57th St 3501 currently offering any rent specials?
606 W 57th St 3501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 W 57th St 3501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 W 57th St 3501 is pet friendly.
Does 606 W 57th St 3501 offer parking?
No, 606 W 57th St 3501 does not offer parking.
Does 606 W 57th St 3501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 W 57th St 3501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 W 57th St 3501 have a pool?
No, 606 W 57th St 3501 does not have a pool.
Does 606 W 57th St 3501 have accessible units?
No, 606 W 57th St 3501 does not have accessible units.
Does 606 W 57th St 3501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 W 57th St 3501 has units with dishwashers.
