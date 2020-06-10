All apartments in New York
601 WEST 42ND STREET 45

601 West 42nd Street · (917) 312-1552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 45 · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
BREATHTAKING MASSIVE TRUE 2BR IN LUX,DOORMAN.GYM. - Property Id: 137447

Two bedroom CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO 3RD BEDROOM, one bathroom apartment. Laundry room on every floor. The recreational amenity package includes a health club with 75' glass-enclosed swimming pool, indoor basketball court, two tennis courts, sundecks, barbeque grills, Appleseed children's playroom and a unique waterfront event lounge space available for private parties.

$1500 security deposit with approved credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137447
Property Id 137447

(RLNE5752594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 have any available units?
601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 have?
Some of 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 currently offering any rent specials?
601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 is pet friendly.
Does 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 offer parking?
No, 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 does not offer parking.
Does 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 have a pool?
Yes, 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 has a pool.
Does 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 have accessible units?
No, 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 WEST 42ND STREET 45 has units with dishwashers.
