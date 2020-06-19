All apartments in New York
Find more places like 601 West 173rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
601 West 173rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

601 West 173rd Street

601 W 173rd St · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

601 W 173rd St, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-36 · Avail. now

$2,779

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Large 3 bedroom 1 bath Available now.

Unique large 3 bedroom apartment. This unit features a separate kitchen, large living room with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Nestled in the heart of Washington Heights is this beautifully maintained building just 5 blocks from the 168th Street A, C and 1 trains. Centrally located to fit all of your needs. Start your day with a quick cup of coffee at Forever Coffee Bar 181 and then go for a quick run at Hamilton Bridge State Park. Follow up with a quick bite for lunch at SUROSS Thai Bistro. Finish off your day with a delicious Italian meal at Saggio and night cap at Le Chile. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Key Food Supermarket and Rite Aid 1 block away. 5 blocks from NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 West 173rd Street have any available units?
601 West 173rd Street has a unit available for $2,779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 601 West 173rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 West 173rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 West 173rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 West 173rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 601 West 173rd Street offer parking?
No, 601 West 173rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 601 West 173rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 West 173rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 West 173rd Street have a pool?
No, 601 West 173rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 West 173rd Street have accessible units?
No, 601 West 173rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 West 173rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 West 173rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 West 173rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 West 173rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 601 West 173rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity