601 West 173rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access



2. Watch a Video Tour



3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Large 3 bedroom 1 bath Available now.



Unique large 3 bedroom apartment. This unit features a separate kitchen, large living room with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



Nestled in the heart of Washington Heights is this beautifully maintained building just 5 blocks from the 168th Street A, C and 1 trains. Centrally located to fit all of your needs. Start your day with a quick cup of coffee at Forever Coffee Bar 181 and then go for a quick run at Hamilton Bridge State Park. Follow up with a quick bite for lunch at SUROSS Thai Bistro. Finish off your day with a delicious Italian meal at Saggio and night cap at Le Chile. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Key Food Supermarket and Rite Aid 1 block away. 5 blocks from NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center. Pets welcome.