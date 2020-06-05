All apartments in New York
Find more places like 600 West 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
600 West 57th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

600 West 57th Street

600 West 57th Street · (718) 737-4427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

600 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
valet service
Amazing 2 bedroom apartment (flex) in a Brand New Development, Condo Finishes, Washer Dryer In Unit, Floor to Ceiling windows, super sunny, lots of closets. stainless steal appliances, dont miss it. will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 West 57th Street have any available units?
600 West 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 West 57th Street have?
Some of 600 West 57th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 600 West 57th Street offer parking?
No, 600 West 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 600 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 West 57th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 600 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 600 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 West 57th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 600 West 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity