New York, NY
600 West 218th Street
600 West 218th Street

600 West 218th Street · (917) 771-0172
Location

600 West 218th Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
TOP-FLOOR Art-Deco 1BR near Inwood Hill Park.The building is a cared-for Art Deco, with elevator, a live-in superintendent and laundry room on the lobby level. The bldg is also right next to Inwood Hill Park and about 3 minutes to the 1-Train or 5 minutes to the A-train.Dogs are permitted case by case.To see this large 1BR email or call Annie Hawkins for a quick response. I live just over the bridge in Marble Hill and can work with your schedule, days, evenings or weekends and can show this apartment by FaceTime.NOTE: These are pictures of another 1BR in the building for now. New photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 West 218th Street have any available units?
600 West 218th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 West 218th Street have?
Some of 600 West 218th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 West 218th Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 West 218th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 West 218th Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 West 218th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 600 West 218th Street offer parking?
No, 600 West 218th Street does not offer parking.
Does 600 West 218th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 West 218th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 West 218th Street have a pool?
No, 600 West 218th Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 West 218th Street have accessible units?
No, 600 West 218th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 West 218th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 West 218th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
