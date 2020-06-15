60 west 56th st

Amenities
NO FEE and Pets OK!
Located at West 56th and 6th Ave, this little wonder secret will be all yours! Take the cool old spiral staircase up 2 flights and VOILA! Here is your adorable studio with a gorgeous marble decorative fireplace! This fireplace is the centerpiece to this pre-war beauty! Throw down a Lebowski rug and bring that room together!
What a thrill to be only 2 blocks from Central Park and right in the center of Manhattan (Midtown West). Pets are OK!
So, give me a text, call or email for an immediate showing! I show on weekday, weekends, days and evenings. I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!