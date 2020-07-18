60 West 45th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Best location and best price for this large 1 Bedroom apartment in the heart of NYC!

New Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the apartment just completed. The convenient and cozy apartment has a large three windowed living room that can be possibly converted into a small second bedroom. Large kitchen, that can be used as an eating kitchen. Skylight in the bathroom. 3 flights-up.

Tenant pays for their own heat and hot water.

Sorry, NO pets!



The building is a small walk-up building near major transportation subways, top rated restaurants, museums, Fifth Avenue a half block away, Bryant Park, Whole food.



This won't last! Please contact me immediately to view it