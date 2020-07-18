All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

60 West 45th Street

60 West 45th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!
Best location and best price for this large 1 Bedroom apartment in the heart of NYC!
New Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the apartment just completed. The convenient and cozy apartment has a large three windowed living room that can be possibly converted into a small second bedroom. Large kitchen, that can be used as an eating kitchen. Skylight in the bathroom. 3 flights-up.
Tenant pays for their own heat and hot water.
Sorry, NO pets!

The building is a small walk-up building near major transportation subways, top rated restaurants, museums, Fifth Avenue a half block away, Bryant Park, Whole food.

This won't last! Please contact me immediately to view it

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 West 45th Street have any available units?
60 West 45th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 60 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 West 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 60 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 60 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 West 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 West 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
