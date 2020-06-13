All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

60 Sutton Place South

60 Sutton Place South · (212) 317-7855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Sutton Place South, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3JIN · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
doorman
valet service
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
valet service
Tranquility can be yours in this sprawling home overlooking a quiet, interior garden and the river. This very special 2-bedroom/3-baths (+ den) home features a large living room with a lovely southern exposure where you are greeted with calming, green views as you enter the apartment. Enjoy your meals in a dining nook off of the kitchen, or on your private balcony that measures 7.5'x11.5" large enough for a dining table. Retire at the end of a long day in one of your two master bedrooms with en suite baths. Need a guest room? Not to worry, you have an additional study for that occasion with an additional full, hall bath. Generous closets are hidden treasures in making this home not just beautiful, but practical for everyday living. Located in the North wing of a handsome full-service building with valet service, on site parking and fitness center. Conveniently located on Sutton Place South close to Whole Foods, Bridge Market, and a few blocks to the green and yellow subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Sutton Place South have any available units?
60 Sutton Place South has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Sutton Place South have?
Some of 60 Sutton Place South's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Sutton Place South currently offering any rent specials?
60 Sutton Place South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Sutton Place South pet-friendly?
No, 60 Sutton Place South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 Sutton Place South offer parking?
Yes, 60 Sutton Place South does offer parking.
Does 60 Sutton Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Sutton Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Sutton Place South have a pool?
No, 60 Sutton Place South does not have a pool.
Does 60 Sutton Place South have accessible units?
No, 60 Sutton Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Sutton Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Sutton Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
