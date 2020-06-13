60 Sutton Place South

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage valet service

Tranquility can be yours in this sprawling home overlooking a quiet, interior garden and the river. This very special 2-bedroom/3-baths (+ den) home features a large living room with a lovely southern exposure where you are greeted with calming, green views as you enter the apartment. Enjoy your meals in a dining nook off of the kitchen, or on your private balcony that measures 7.5'x11.5" large enough for a dining table. Retire at the end of a long day in one of your two master bedrooms with en suite baths. Need a guest room? Not to worry, you have an additional study for that occasion with an additional full, hall bath. Generous closets are hidden treasures in making this home not just beautiful, but practical for everyday living. Located in the North wing of a handsome full-service building with valet service, on site parking and fitness center. Conveniently located on Sutton Place South close to Whole Foods, Bridge Market, and a few blocks to the green and yellow subway lines.