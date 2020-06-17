All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

60 Riverside Boulevard

60 Riverside Boulevard · (212) 252-8772 ext. 4711
Location

60 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Bright and modern 839SF 1 Bedroom Apartment at The Aldyn is waiting for its new residents! The unit features entry foyer, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, courtyard & open eastern city views, in unit washer & dryer, stunning open kitchen with pantry, and more than ample closet space with a walk-in closet in the bedroom; bathroom has both full stand up shower and deep sink in tub.

The Aldyn holds the largest amenity space on Riverside Blvd. La Palestra athletic club and spa includes 40,000 sq ft of amenities featuring however not limiting to:
- Fitness Center with Yoga, Pilates, and Kinesis Rooms
- 75' Swimming Pool and Hot tub
- Inside Rock Climbing Wall
- Full Basketball Court
- Squash Court
- Bowling Alley, Game Room, and Club Lounge
- Golf Simulator
- Men & Women's Locker Rooms, Sauna and Steam Rooms
- Private Landscaped Garden/Courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
60 Riverside Boulevard has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 60 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
60 Riverside Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 60 Riverside Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 60 Riverside Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 60 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Riverside Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 60 Riverside Boulevard has a pool.
Does 60 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 60 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Riverside Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
