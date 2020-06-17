60 Riverside Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard doorman gym game room parking pool garage hot tub sauna yoga

Bright and modern 839SF 1 Bedroom Apartment at The Aldyn is waiting for its new residents! The unit features entry foyer, floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, courtyard & open eastern city views, in unit washer & dryer, stunning open kitchen with pantry, and more than ample closet space with a walk-in closet in the bedroom; bathroom has both full stand up shower and deep sink in tub.



The Aldyn holds the largest amenity space on Riverside Blvd. La Palestra athletic club and spa includes 40,000 sq ft of amenities featuring however not limiting to:

- Fitness Center with Yoga, Pilates, and Kinesis Rooms

- 75' Swimming Pool and Hot tub

- Inside Rock Climbing Wall

- Full Basketball Court

- Squash Court

- Bowling Alley, Game Room, and Club Lounge

- Golf Simulator

- Men & Women's Locker Rooms, Sauna and Steam Rooms

- Private Landscaped Garden/Courtyard



You will LOVE the The ALDYN Lifestyle!,*AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN March 15th, 2018

