60 Riverside Blvd
60 Riverside Blvd

60 Riverside Boulevard · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $9995 · Avail. now

$9,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1726 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
bike storage
Huge 3 beds,W/D, 24H DM,Pool,Gym, Basketball court - Property Id: 264449

Bright corner unit with condo finishes,
Massive 3 bedrooms with 10 closets,
3 full bathrooms with fine details,
Oversized living room with dining area,
Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, climate controlled room,
Floor to ceiling windows,

24 H Doorman,
Package room,
Bike room,
Residents lounge,
Basketball court,
Fitness center,
Swimming pool,
Rock climbing,
Children playroom,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/60-riverside-blvd-new-york-ny/264449
Property Id 264449

(RLNE5966507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Riverside Blvd have any available units?
60 Riverside Blvd has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Riverside Blvd have?
Some of 60 Riverside Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Riverside Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
60 Riverside Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Riverside Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Riverside Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 60 Riverside Blvd offer parking?
No, 60 Riverside Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 60 Riverside Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Riverside Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Riverside Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 60 Riverside Blvd has a pool.
Does 60 Riverside Blvd have accessible units?
No, 60 Riverside Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Riverside Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Riverside Blvd has units with dishwashers.
