Fully renovated SUNNY 400SF Studio West 8th @ 6th Ave, HUGE Walk-in Closet, New KitchenStudio - W. 8th Street Apt. 3C (6th Ave.) Ready Now - West VillageFantastic new studio, in most desirable West Village location. All new throughout - Very sunny with 2 large South facing windows Spacious living room, high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors with trim.Brand new corner kitchen with new cabinets, full stainless fridge and stove.Decorative faux fireplace with mantle. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, large foyer entry with built in bookshelf/cubby.EXTREMELY large walk-in closet/dressing room, fully equipped with shelving, additional cabinets and 2 wide bars for hanging clothes. Large bathroom, with all new fixtures.This one truly won't last and will be sure to make a happy and comfortable home.Near ALL subways, NYU, Washington Sq Park, shopping, and fantastic bars, restaurants & nightlife for every budget. Walk-up. Sorry, NO DOGS Permitted. immac32263