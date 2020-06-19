All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

59 W 8TH

59 West 8th Street · (347) 525-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 West 8th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated SUNNY 400SF Studio West 8th @ 6th Ave, HUGE Walk-in Closet, New KitchenStudio - W. 8th Street Apt. 3C (6th Ave.) Ready Now - West VillageFantastic new studio, in most desirable West Village location. All new throughout - Very sunny with 2 large South facing windows Spacious living room, high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors with trim.Brand new corner kitchen with new cabinets, full stainless fridge and stove.Decorative faux fireplace with mantle. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, large foyer entry with built in bookshelf/cubby.EXTREMELY large walk-in closet/dressing room, fully equipped with shelving, additional cabinets and 2 wide bars for hanging clothes. Large bathroom, with all new fixtures.This one truly won't last and will be sure to make a happy and comfortable home.Near ALL subways, NYU, Washington Sq Park, shopping, and fantastic bars, restaurants & nightlife for every budget. Walk-up. Sorry, NO DOGS Permitted. immac32263

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 W 8TH have any available units?
59 W 8TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 W 8TH have?
Some of 59 W 8TH's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 W 8TH currently offering any rent specials?
59 W 8TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 W 8TH pet-friendly?
No, 59 W 8TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 59 W 8TH offer parking?
No, 59 W 8TH does not offer parking.
Does 59 W 8TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 W 8TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 W 8TH have a pool?
No, 59 W 8TH does not have a pool.
Does 59 W 8TH have accessible units?
No, 59 W 8TH does not have accessible units.
Does 59 W 8TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 W 8TH does not have units with dishwashers.
