All apartments in New York
Find more places like 583 West 177th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
583 West 177th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

583 West 177th Street

583 West 177th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

583 West 177th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Pleasant 1 bedroom apartment 1 block from High Bridge Park in the heart of Washington Heights.Easy Approval Process Move Right InLive in super Responsive Management1 Train is 4 short blocks away with great shopping options including farmers markets and a variety of restaurants right around the corner. Access to the A train is just a short walk.High Bridge Park features tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball fields, skate park, outdoor pool, mountain bike trail, running pathways and more!PLEASE EMAIL ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 West 177th Street have any available units?
583 West 177th Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 583 West 177th Street currently offering any rent specials?
583 West 177th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 West 177th Street pet-friendly?
No, 583 West 177th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 583 West 177th Street offer parking?
No, 583 West 177th Street does not offer parking.
Does 583 West 177th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 West 177th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 West 177th Street have a pool?
Yes, 583 West 177th Street has a pool.
Does 583 West 177th Street have accessible units?
No, 583 West 177th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 583 West 177th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 West 177th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 West 177th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 West 177th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 583 West 177th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity