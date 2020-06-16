All apartments in New York
58 West 89th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

58 West 89th Street

58 West 89th Street · (212) 317-7831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit DUPLEX · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Come Visit, this both large and expansive duplex apartment it is a one bedroom with a large living room and a huge downstairs recreation room-- see floorplan. You get approximately 1200 sq. ft of space not counting the private outdoor space. The large open kitchen was recently renovated and looks onto the living room and dining area where you will also find a working fireplace. There are 1.5 Bathrooms, both in good clean condition. The floors are refinished and shine. The private outdoor space for your sole enjoyment. Available for immediate occupancy. A superb location located between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Located on a park block, you will steps from Central Park where, if you like, you can run around the reservoir, also close is retail shopping, good restaurants including Whole Foods. The B,C subway lines are only 2x blocks away and the 1,2,3 subway lines are also within walking distance. No pets or guarantors please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 West 89th Street have any available units?
58 West 89th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 58 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 West 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 58 West 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 58 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 58 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 58 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 West 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 58 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 58 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 West 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 West 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 West 89th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
