58 West 89th Street

Amenities

recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Come Visit, this both large and expansive duplex apartment it is a one bedroom with a large living room and a huge downstairs recreation room-- see floorplan. You get approximately 1200 sq. ft of space not counting the private outdoor space. The large open kitchen was recently renovated and looks onto the living room and dining area where you will also find a working fireplace. There are 1.5 Bathrooms, both in good clean condition. The floors are refinished and shine. The private outdoor space for your sole enjoyment. Available for immediate occupancy. A superb location located between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Located on a park block, you will steps from Central Park where, if you like, you can run around the reservoir, also close is retail shopping, good restaurants including Whole Foods. The B,C subway lines are only 2x blocks away and the 1,2,3 subway lines are also within walking distance. No pets or guarantors please.