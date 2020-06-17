577 Second Avenue.

Amenities
Boutique Elevator Building in the Heart of Murray Hill. Spacious Studio.Apartment Features:-Built-in Heating/Cooling -Renovated eat in Kitchen w/ breakfast bar and Stainless Steel Appliances (including Dishwasher)-Renovated Bathroom-Ample space for bed, couch and entertainment system Building Details:-Laundry Room-Well Maintained Building-Gut Renovated Hallways -Live in super -Responsive Management -Intercom SystemNeighborhood Features:-Walking distance to the 6 Train and the M34 Bus-Fairway and Trader Joes around the corner -Penn Station and Grand Central Station Norris10525