Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

577 Second Avenue

577 2nd Avenue · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

577 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Boutique Elevator Building in the Heart of Murray Hill. Spacious Studio.Apartment Features:-Built-in Heating/Cooling -Renovated eat in Kitchen w/ breakfast bar and Stainless Steel Appliances (including Dishwasher)-Renovated Bathroom-Ample space for bed, couch and entertainment system Building Details:-Laundry Room-Well Maintained Building-Gut Renovated Hallways -Live in super -Responsive Management -Intercom SystemNeighborhood Features:-Walking distance to the 6 Train and the M34 Bus-Fairway and Trader Joes around the corner -Penn Station and Grand Central Station Norris10525

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 577 Second Avenue have any available units?
577 Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 577 Second Avenue have?
Some of 577 Second Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
577 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 577 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 577 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 577 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 577 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 577 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 577 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 577 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 577 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 577 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 577 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.

