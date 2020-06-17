575 West 177th Street

Amenities

Pleasant 2 bedroom apartment 1 block from High Bridge Park in the heart of Washington Heights.Easy Approval Process Move Right InLive in super Responsive Management1 Train is 4 short blocks away with great shopping options including farmers markets and a variety of restaurants right around the corner. Access to the A train is just a short walk.High Bridge Park features tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball fields, skate park, outdoor pool, mountain bike trail, running pathways and more!PLEASE EMAIL ONLY!