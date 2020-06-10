571 third avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

This particular unit features huge windows that fill the space created by the high ceilings with a vast amount of natural light and really make the premium hardwood floors glow. With modern appliances, plentiful countertop space, and custom kitchen cabinets, your cooking experience is sure to be a pleasure. Do not forget the large living space, ample closet space, and the pristine bathroom. This building is in a super prime location. You will be just steps from the legendary bars and restaurants of the neighborhood as well as Grand Central Station and various bus routes for a seamless commute. With a Dagastino Supermarket, Shake Shack, Fedex Print and Ship Center, U.S. Post Office, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, various coffee shops, delis, liquor stores, parking garages, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, gyms, and dry cleaners all within a 2 block radius, you will not have to travel far for any of your needs.