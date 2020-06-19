All apartments in New York
Find more places like 571 3rd Avenue #3d.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
571 3rd Avenue #3d
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

571 3rd Avenue #3d

571 3rd Ave · (212) 470-5672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

571 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This particular unit features huge windows that fill the space created by the high ceilings with a vast amount of natural light and really make the premium hardwood floors glow. With modern appliances, plentiful countertop space, and custom kitchen cabinets, your cooking experience is sure to be a pleasure. Do not forget the large living space, ample closet space, and the pristine bathroom. This building is in a super prime location. You will be just steps from the legendary bars and restaurants of the neighborhood as well as Grand Central Station and various bus routes for a seamless commute. With a Dagastino Supermarket, Shake Shack, Fedex Print and Ship Center, U.S. Post Office, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, various coffee shops, delis, liquor stores, parking garages, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, gyms, and dry cleaners all within a 2 block radius, you will not have to travel far for any of your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 3rd Avenue #3d have any available units?
571 3rd Avenue #3d doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 571 3rd Avenue #3d currently offering any rent specials?
571 3rd Avenue #3d isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 3rd Avenue #3d pet-friendly?
No, 571 3rd Avenue #3d is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 571 3rd Avenue #3d offer parking?
Yes, 571 3rd Avenue #3d does offer parking.
Does 571 3rd Avenue #3d have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 3rd Avenue #3d does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 3rd Avenue #3d have a pool?
No, 571 3rd Avenue #3d does not have a pool.
Does 571 3rd Avenue #3d have accessible units?
No, 571 3rd Avenue #3d does not have accessible units.
Does 571 3rd Avenue #3d have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 3rd Avenue #3d does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 571 3rd Avenue #3d have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 3rd Avenue #3d does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 571 3rd Avenue #3d?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity