All apartments in New York
Find more places like 57 Leroy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
57 Leroy St
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

57 Leroy St

57 Leroy Street · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

57 Leroy Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic 1# Bed Apartment is available for rent in West Village!
This spacious and sunny 1# bed is recently renovated. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. Unit features great hardwood floor, a large bed room, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen, modern bath. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Bath with marble floor. Fireplace in living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Leroy St have any available units?
57 Leroy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Leroy St have?
Some of 57 Leroy St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Leroy St currently offering any rent specials?
57 Leroy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Leroy St pet-friendly?
No, 57 Leroy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 Leroy St offer parking?
No, 57 Leroy St does not offer parking.
Does 57 Leroy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Leroy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Leroy St have a pool?
No, 57 Leroy St does not have a pool.
Does 57 Leroy St have accessible units?
No, 57 Leroy St does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Leroy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Leroy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 57 Leroy St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity