564 HUDSON ST.
564 HUDSON ST.

564 Hudson Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
564 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!This awesome apartment is gut-renovated 1 bedroom in prime West Village. Apartment features a new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a washer & dryer and a marble bathroom. Unit is accented by oak floors, exposed brick and a fireplace. Available for May 1 move-in.Steps from great restaurants, nightlife, and cafes. Excellent location for transit. Just off the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, L, and PATH trains.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 564 HUDSON ST. have any available units?
564 HUDSON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 564 HUDSON ST. have?
Some of 564 HUDSON ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 HUDSON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
564 HUDSON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 HUDSON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 564 HUDSON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 564 HUDSON ST. offer parking?
No, 564 HUDSON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 564 HUDSON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 HUDSON ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 HUDSON ST. have a pool?
No, 564 HUDSON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 564 HUDSON ST. have accessible units?
No, 564 HUDSON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 564 HUDSON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 HUDSON ST. has units with dishwashers.
