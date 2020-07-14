564 HUDSON ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!This awesome apartment is gut-renovated 1 bedroom in prime West Village. Apartment features a new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a washer & dryer and a marble bathroom. Unit is accented by oak floors, exposed brick and a fireplace. Available for May 1 move-in.Steps from great restaurants, nightlife, and cafes. Excellent location for transit. Just off the 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, L, and PATH trains.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!