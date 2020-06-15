All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:21 AM

561 West 140th Street

561 West 140th Street · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

561 West 140th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
SPACIOUS ONE BED APARTMENT IN HAMILTON HEIGHTS | Actual apt photos | VIRTUAL VIEWINGS AVAILABLE!!!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Large airy apartment featuring a separate kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, could fit an extra breakfast bar! The living room has 2 beautiful windows and can fit a sectional couch and a dining table, from the living room come to large bedroom which can fit a KING size bed! enjoy 2 spacious closets.Heat and water included. The building features keyfob entry system, Pets welcome :)Near lots of restaurants and coffe shops! walking distance to the 1 train and Riverside Drive park!Contact me for a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 West 140th Street have any available units?
561 West 140th Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 561 West 140th Street currently offering any rent specials?
561 West 140th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 West 140th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 West 140th Street is pet friendly.
Does 561 West 140th Street offer parking?
No, 561 West 140th Street does not offer parking.
Does 561 West 140th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 West 140th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 West 140th Street have a pool?
No, 561 West 140th Street does not have a pool.
Does 561 West 140th Street have accessible units?
No, 561 West 140th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 561 West 140th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 West 140th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 West 140th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 West 140th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
