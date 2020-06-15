561 West 140th Street

Amenities

SPACIOUS ONE BED APARTMENT IN HAMILTON HEIGHTS | Actual apt photos | VIRTUAL VIEWINGS AVAILABLE!!!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Large airy apartment featuring a separate kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, could fit an extra breakfast bar! The living room has 2 beautiful windows and can fit a sectional couch and a dining table, from the living room come to large bedroom which can fit a KING size bed! enjoy 2 spacious closets.Heat and water included. The building features keyfob entry system, Pets welcome :)Near lots of restaurants and coffe shops! walking distance to the 1 train and Riverside Drive park!Contact me for a private viewing.