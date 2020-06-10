All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:24 AM

56 RIVINGTON

56 Rivington Street · (718) 288-0810
56 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Apartment Features:-Bedroom Fits Queen Sized Bed a Nightstand, a Desk and a bookshelf.-Living Room Fits a Three Seater Couch, Coffee Table, Tv and a bookshelf.-Hardwood Flooring-Fully Equipped Open Kitchen-Whited Tiled Bathroom-Soaker Tub-Large Windows-2 Large Closets!Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 (Call/Text bet 8am-12am)Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7371

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 56 RIVINGTON have any available units?
56 RIVINGTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 56 RIVINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
56 RIVINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 RIVINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 56 RIVINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 RIVINGTON offer parking?
No, 56 RIVINGTON does not offer parking.
Does 56 RIVINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 RIVINGTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 RIVINGTON have a pool?
No, 56 RIVINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 56 RIVINGTON have accessible units?
No, 56 RIVINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 56 RIVINGTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 RIVINGTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 RIVINGTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 RIVINGTON does not have units with air conditioning.
