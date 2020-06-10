56 RIVINGTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Apartment Features:-Bedroom Fits Queen Sized Bed a Nightstand, a Desk and a bookshelf.-Living Room Fits a Three Seater Couch, Coffee Table, Tv and a bookshelf.-Hardwood Flooring-Fully Equipped Open Kitchen-Whited Tiled Bathroom-Soaker Tub-Large Windows-2 Large Closets!Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 (Call/Text bet 8am-12am)Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7371