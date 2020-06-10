All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

555 West 59th Street

555 West 59th Street · (212) 875-2969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 West 59th Street, New York, NY 10019
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH3C · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
sauna
yoga
Enjoy an OUTDOOR OASIS in a stunning mint condition townhouse-style duplex glamorously set within the amenities of a luxury condominium tower. This extremely bright south facing townhouse spans 2,235 SqFt is complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a powder room. Featuring ceilings with up to ten feet in height and recently renovated 5 wide Walnut hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful experience has been thoughtfully crafted in this home. Floor to ceiling windows overlooking your private terrace which has 564 SQFT with sound system making it conducive for entertaining or relaxing in the comfort of your residence. Townhouse-3C has been superbly maintained and recently added a new kitchen custom made in Italy. This triple mint kitchen is complete with, custom polished nickel hardware, 1 inch Royal Danby marble countertops, top of the line 400 Series Gaggenau appliances throughout including a dual-temperature wine cooler, dishwasher, 30" oven, 36" burner, 36" refrigerator, Combi convection, and microwave oven. The French limestone master bathroom contains a Zuma soaking tub, Dornbracht fixtures and accessories, rain shower and a custom double vanity made in walnut with a marble countertop imported from Spain. The Master suite has three large custom closets and floor to ceiling windows. Additionally, the residence features a resent Bosch Axxis Plus washer/dryer. Every bedroom has custom blackout shades. This finely appointed home has custom lighting throughout and is not to be missed. While enjoying your private residence, you are also in a full service impeccably managed luxury condominium building complete with a 24-hour doorman/concierge, bicycle storage, motor court entrance and attended parking garage, sky lit year round 55 foot long lap pool, whirlpool, kiddie pool, massage and treatment room, sauna, garden facing fitness club with all the latest equipment including Peloton bikes, yoga room, indoor basketball court and professional level squash court, kid's playroom and a residents' lounge equipped with a bar, billiards table and catering kitchen to entertain friends and family. Step outside into a massive private landscaped outdoor space sprawling over 12,000 SQFT including a great lawn, sundeck, a courtyard, and outdoor playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 West 59th Street have any available units?
555 West 59th Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 West 59th Street have?
Some of 555 West 59th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 West 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
555 West 59th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 West 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 555 West 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 555 West 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 555 West 59th Street does offer parking.
Does 555 West 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 West 59th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 West 59th Street have a pool?
Yes, 555 West 59th Street has a pool.
Does 555 West 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 555 West 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 555 West 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 West 59th Street has units with dishwashers.
