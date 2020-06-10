555 West 59th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman gym parking playground pool pool table bike storage garage sauna yoga

Enjoy an OUTDOOR OASIS in a stunning mint condition townhouse-style duplex glamorously set within the amenities of a luxury condominium tower. This extremely bright south facing townhouse spans 2,235 SqFt is complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a powder room. Featuring ceilings with up to ten feet in height and recently renovated 5 wide Walnut hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful experience has been thoughtfully crafted in this home. Floor to ceiling windows overlooking your private terrace which has 564 SQFT with sound system making it conducive for entertaining or relaxing in the comfort of your residence. Townhouse-3C has been superbly maintained and recently added a new kitchen custom made in Italy. This triple mint kitchen is complete with, custom polished nickel hardware, 1 inch Royal Danby marble countertops, top of the line 400 Series Gaggenau appliances throughout including a dual-temperature wine cooler, dishwasher, 30" oven, 36" burner, 36" refrigerator, Combi convection, and microwave oven. The French limestone master bathroom contains a Zuma soaking tub, Dornbracht fixtures and accessories, rain shower and a custom double vanity made in walnut with a marble countertop imported from Spain. The Master suite has three large custom closets and floor to ceiling windows. Additionally, the residence features a resent Bosch Axxis Plus washer/dryer. Every bedroom has custom blackout shades. This finely appointed home has custom lighting throughout and is not to be missed. While enjoying your private residence, you are also in a full service impeccably managed luxury condominium building complete with a 24-hour doorman/concierge, bicycle storage, motor court entrance and attended parking garage, sky lit year round 55 foot long lap pool, whirlpool, kiddie pool, massage and treatment room, sauna, garden facing fitness club with all the latest equipment including Peloton bikes, yoga room, indoor basketball court and professional level squash court, kid's playroom and a residents' lounge equipped with a bar, billiards table and catering kitchen to entertain friends and family. Step outside into a massive private landscaped outdoor space sprawling over 12,000 SQFT including a great lawn, sundeck, a courtyard, and outdoor playground.