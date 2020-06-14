555 West 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman parking garage

This is a sunny 1 bedroom apartment located in Chelsea. Extra large windows with views of the city! It is a wonderful New York space. Washer and Dryer are in the unit. Fantastic location near restaurants, shops, and subway. Available Furnished or Unfurnished.