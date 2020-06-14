All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

555 West 23rd Street

555 West 23rd Street · (917) 848-6823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit S-12F · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
This is a sunny 1 bedroom apartment located in Chelsea. Extra large windows with views of the city! It is a wonderful New York space. Washer and Dryer are in the unit. Fantastic location near restaurants, shops, and subway. Unfurnished only.,This is a sunny 1 bedroom apartment located in Chelsea. Extra large windows with views of the city! It is a wonderful New York space. Washer and Dryer are in the unit. Fantastic location near restaurants, shops, and subway. Available Furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 West 23rd Street have any available units?
555 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 555 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
555 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 555 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 555 West 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 555 West 23rd Street does offer parking.
Does 555 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 555 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 555 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 555 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 555 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
