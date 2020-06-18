555 Tenth Ave

Amenities
Condo finishes, corner unit, 24H DM,W/D, Pool,Gym, - Property Id: 239724
Brand new condo finishes in luxury building,
Bright corner 3 bedrooms with huge windows,
Open kitchen with top of the line appliances,
Spacious living room with dining area,
3 gorgeous bathrooms with fine details,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, oversized windows,
Climate controlled rooms,
24 H Doorman,
Indoor and outdoors pool,
Roof deck,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Yoga room,
Children playroom,
Bike room,
Dog spa,
