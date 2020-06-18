All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

555 Tenth Ave

555 10th Avenue · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $8934 · Avail. now

$8,934

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
bike storage
hot tub
yoga
Condo finishes, corner unit, 24H DM,W/D, Pool,Gym, - Property Id: 239724

Brand new condo finishes in luxury building,
Bright corner 3 bedrooms with huge windows,
Open kitchen with top of the line appliances,
Spacious living room with dining area,
3 gorgeous bathrooms with fine details,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Wood floors, oversized windows,
Climate controlled rooms,
24 H Doorman,
Indoor and outdoors pool,
Roof deck,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Yoga room,
Children playroom,
Bike room,
Dog spa,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239724
Property Id 239724

(RLNE5623598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Tenth Ave have any available units?
555 Tenth Ave has a unit available for $8,934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Tenth Ave have?
Some of 555 Tenth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Tenth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
555 Tenth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Tenth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Tenth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 555 Tenth Ave offer parking?
No, 555 Tenth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 555 Tenth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Tenth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Tenth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 555 Tenth Ave has a pool.
Does 555 Tenth Ave have accessible units?
No, 555 Tenth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Tenth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Tenth Ave has units with dishwashers.
