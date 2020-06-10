All apartments in New York
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:18 AM

555 Lenox Avenue

555 Malcolm X Blvd · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Open house by appointment only Tuesday 12/3 1:30-2:30pm.
Please note: pets are considered on a case by case basis.
This gracious duplex apartment is a pure gem in Harlem! The upper level features 14? high ceilings, mahogany oak strip floors, and abundant sunlight in its open-concept living and kitchen space. The modern kitchen features marble countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with floor-to-ceiling ivory tile, Duravit toilets, and a deep Kohler soaking tub.

The lower level consists of a large multi-purpose space that can be used as a bedroom, studio, or family room. It features a wet bar, huge custom Elfa closets, a washer/dryer, and a half-bathroom. It opens up to a private patio which makes it a perfect space for entertaining or relaxing. In addition to the plentiful closet space within the apartment, a 128 square foot private storage cage also comes with the unit. The apartment is wired for cable and high-speed internet access.

The Savoy West is a full-service, prewar, luxury condo building located in the vibrant heart of Central Harlem. The building features a virtual doorman, state-of-the-art gym, recreation/media room, landscaped common rooftop with open 360-degree views, common laundry facilities, and bicycle storage. The Savoy West is in walking distance of Whole Foods, an abundance of dining options, The Schomburg Center, the cultural and shopping hub of 125th street, the expanding Harlem Hospital, and a multitude of public transportation options including the 2 and 3 trains at 135th street. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
555 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 555 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
555 Lenox Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Lenox Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 555 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 555 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 555 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 555 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 555 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 555 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Lenox Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
