555 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel gym doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Open house by appointment only Tuesday 12/3 1:30-2:30pm.

Please note: pets are considered on a case by case basis.

This gracious duplex apartment is a pure gem in Harlem! The upper level features 14? high ceilings, mahogany oak strip floors, and abundant sunlight in its open-concept living and kitchen space. The modern kitchen features marble countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with floor-to-ceiling ivory tile, Duravit toilets, and a deep Kohler soaking tub.



The lower level consists of a large multi-purpose space that can be used as a bedroom, studio, or family room. It features a wet bar, huge custom Elfa closets, a washer/dryer, and a half-bathroom. It opens up to a private patio which makes it a perfect space for entertaining or relaxing. In addition to the plentiful closet space within the apartment, a 128 square foot private storage cage also comes with the unit. The apartment is wired for cable and high-speed internet access.



The Savoy West is a full-service, prewar, luxury condo building located in the vibrant heart of Central Harlem. The building features a virtual doorman, state-of-the-art gym, recreation/media room, landscaped common rooftop with open 360-degree views, common laundry facilities, and bicycle storage. The Savoy West is in walking distance of Whole Foods, an abundance of dining options, The Schomburg Center, the cultural and shopping hub of 125th street, the expanding Harlem Hospital, and a multitude of public transportation options including the 2 and 3 trains at 135th street. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.