Amenities

granite counters garage gym pool concierge doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub lobby valet service yoga

Expansively proportioned, and impeccably designed and furnished, Residence 6A at West Chelseas premier luxury condominium 551 West 21st Street is a turnkey 2,469 sq ft, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath showplace for the most discerning. With custom interiors by Foster + Partners coupled with the talents of a renowned team of Italian architects & craftsmen, no detail has been overlooked in the grand scale and exquisite finishes found throughout. The warm yet sophisticated ambiance is further enhanced by handmade Italian furnishings, unique items like a distinctive billiards table that transforms into a coffee table, top-of-the-line materials including Baxter leathers, luminous metals, and an elegant art collection gracing the walls. Rooms are enriched by gorgeous French-inspired oak herringbone floors, and glamorized by airy 11-foot ceilings. Massive windows with built-in seating facing west, east and north invite in generous natural light and showcase stunning Hudson River and city views for your daily pleasure.Welcoming you into this incomparable rental home is a gracious windowed foyer accentuated with cove lighting and tasteful millwork. Beyond awaits fabulous living/entertaining space, along with comfortable sleeping quarters privatized by a desirable split-bedroom layout. The voluminous great room with open living and dining affords a seamless flow for hosting guests, met by walls of windows and breathtaking panoramas. The chef is indulged with a premium-grade kitchen, brightened by an enormous picture window and appointed with all the finest - from natural oak cabinetry by Molteni to beveled Blanco de Macael marble countertops and island, to high-end appliances. Refresh and renew in the large master bedroom retreat complete with a finely-finished dressing room featuring custom millwork. The deluxe master bath likens an upscale spa, with double door entry, radiant heated Luna Black granite floors, custom floor-to-ceiling translucent glass doors, a custom Corian vanity with inclusive lighting, freestanding soaking tub, enclosed shower, and private water closet. A spacious second bedroom, also en-suite, is complemented by a beautiful bathroom styled with Dornbracht fixtures and Travertino Striato stone floors. Other highlights include a state-of-the-art multi-zone 4,000w sound system by the premier Martin Audio heightening the experience.Set on the Hudson River, the striking 551 West 21st Street greets you with a private gated drive court surrounded by a green wall and magnificent soaring lobby. Fulltime doormen, concierge, porter & valet services, a live-in super, custom-designed fitness center with his & her spas, yoga room, residents' lounge, playroom, and separate service entrance create an enviable lifestyle. The location is supreme, a vibrant, sought-after neighborhood minutes from the High Line, Chelsea Piers, art galleries, fine shops and restaurants.