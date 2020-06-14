Amenities
Expansively proportioned, and impeccably designed and furnished, Residence 6A at West Chelseas premier luxury condominium 551 West 21st Street is a turnkey 2,469 sq ft, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath showplace for the most discerning. With custom interiors by Foster + Partners coupled with the talents of a renowned team of Italian architects & craftsmen, no detail has been overlooked in the grand scale and exquisite finishes found throughout. The warm yet sophisticated ambiance is further enhanced by handmade Italian furnishings, unique items like a distinctive billiards table that transforms into a coffee table, top-of-the-line materials including Baxter leathers, luminous metals, and an elegant art collection gracing the walls. Rooms are enriched by gorgeous French-inspired oak herringbone floors, and glamorized by airy 11-foot ceilings. Massive windows with built-in seating facing west, east and north invite in generous natural light and showcase stunning Hudson River and city views for your daily pleasure.Welcoming you into this incomparable rental home is a gracious windowed foyer accentuated with cove lighting and tasteful millwork. Beyond awaits fabulous living/entertaining space, along with comfortable sleeping quarters privatized by a desirable split-bedroom layout. The voluminous great room with open living and dining affords a seamless flow for hosting guests, met by walls of windows and breathtaking panoramas. The chef is indulged with a premium-grade kitchen, brightened by an enormous picture window and appointed with all the finest - from natural oak cabinetry by Molteni to beveled Blanco de Macael marble countertops and island, to high-end appliances. Refresh and renew in the large master bedroom retreat complete with a finely-finished dressing room featuring custom millwork. The deluxe master bath likens an upscale spa, with double door entry, radiant heated Luna Black granite floors, custom floor-to-ceiling translucent glass doors, a custom Corian vanity with inclusive lighting, freestanding soaking tub, enclosed shower, and private water closet. A spacious second bedroom, also en-suite, is complemented by a beautiful bathroom styled with Dornbracht fixtures and Travertino Striato stone floors. Other highlights include a state-of-the-art multi-zone 4,000w sound system by the premier Martin Audio heightening the experience.Set on the Hudson River, the striking 551 West 21st Street greets you with a private gated drive court surrounded by a green wall and magnificent soaring lobby. Fulltime doormen, concierge, porter & valet services, a live-in super, custom-designed fitness center with his & her spas, yoga room, residents' lounge, playroom, and separate service entrance create an enviable lifestyle. The location is supreme, a vibrant, sought-after neighborhood minutes from the High Line, Chelsea Piers, art galleries, fine shops and restaurants.