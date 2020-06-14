All apartments in New York
New York, NY
551 West 21st Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

551 West 21st Street

551 West 21st Street · (212) 444-7964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

551 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
lobby
valet service
yoga
Expansively proportioned, and impeccably designed and furnished, Residence 6A at West Chelseas premier luxury condominium 551 West 21st Street is a turnkey 2,469 sq ft, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath showplace for the most discerning. With custom interiors by Foster + Partners coupled with the talents of a renowned team of Italian architects & craftsmen, no detail has been overlooked in the grand scale and exquisite finishes found throughout. The warm yet sophisticated ambiance is further enhanced by handmade Italian furnishings, unique items like a distinctive billiards table that transforms into a coffee table, top-of-the-line materials including Baxter leathers, luminous metals, and an elegant art collection gracing the walls. Rooms are enriched by gorgeous French-inspired oak herringbone floors, and glamorized by airy 11-foot ceilings. Massive windows with built-in seating facing west, east and north invite in generous natural light and showcase stunning Hudson River and city views for your daily pleasure.Welcoming you into this incomparable rental home is a gracious windowed foyer accentuated with cove lighting and tasteful millwork. Beyond awaits fabulous living/entertaining space, along with comfortable sleeping quarters privatized by a desirable split-bedroom layout. The voluminous great room with open living and dining affords a seamless flow for hosting guests, met by walls of windows and breathtaking panoramas. The chef is indulged with a premium-grade kitchen, brightened by an enormous picture window and appointed with all the finest - from natural oak cabinetry by Molteni to beveled Blanco de Macael marble countertops and island, to high-end appliances. Refresh and renew in the large master bedroom retreat complete with a finely-finished dressing room featuring custom millwork. The deluxe master bath likens an upscale spa, with double door entry, radiant heated Luna Black granite floors, custom floor-to-ceiling translucent glass doors, a custom Corian vanity with inclusive lighting, freestanding soaking tub, enclosed shower, and private water closet. A spacious second bedroom, also en-suite, is complemented by a beautiful bathroom styled with Dornbracht fixtures and Travertino Striato stone floors. Other highlights include a state-of-the-art multi-zone 4,000w sound system by the premier Martin Audio heightening the experience.Set on the Hudson River, the striking 551 West 21st Street greets you with a private gated drive court surrounded by a green wall and magnificent soaring lobby. Fulltime doormen, concierge, porter & valet services, a live-in super, custom-designed fitness center with his & her spas, yoga room, residents' lounge, playroom, and separate service entrance create an enviable lifestyle. The location is supreme, a vibrant, sought-after neighborhood minutes from the High Line, Chelsea Piers, art galleries, fine shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 West 21st Street have any available units?
551 West 21st Street has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 West 21st Street have?
Some of 551 West 21st Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
551 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 551 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 551 West 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 551 West 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 551 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 West 21st Street have a pool?
Yes, 551 West 21st Street has a pool.
Does 551 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 551 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 551 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
