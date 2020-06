Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment. It has a great location in Midtown. This apartment has been recently renovated with brand new appliances, separate kitchen, and hardwood flooring. It is in a ready to move in condition.

This is a multi family home located walking distance to the B,D,F,M,Q,N, and R trains. Surrounded by lots of restaurants, shops, bars and fresh markets. Pets are allowed.