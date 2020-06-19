All apartments in New York
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:29 AM

55 West 25th Street

55 West 25th Street · (212) 864-4555
Location

55 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-F · Avail. now

$4,770

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
CHELSEA STUNNER! Gorgeous one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea / Flatiron! This unit is equipped with beautiful windows beaming with light. The apartment has a washer/dryer in unit and is bright and airy. Featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and top of the line renovations, this apartment cannot be missed.

Be amidst the greatest restaurants and shops in a neighborhood where charm meets practicality. This home is situated in very close proximity to Whole Foods and Trader Joes and has Fairway connected to the building. Steps from Madison Square Park, live in the best neighborhood in one of the most beautiful sought after luxury doorman buildings. There is an on-site attended garage, building-wide Wi-Fi, 24-hour doorman and concierge service delivers convenience. In addition, the building has a gorgeous sundeck with unparalleled views. There is a phenomenal amenity space, offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga studio, lounge and meeting space, party room, barbecues and much more.

This is a lease reassignment through September 30th, 2020 with the option to renew for another year!
Photos are of another unit with the exact same floorplan and finishes, just different floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 West 25th Street have any available units?
55 West 25th Street has a unit available for $4,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 West 25th Street have?
Some of 55 West 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 West 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 West 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 West 25th Street does offer parking.
Does 55 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 West 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 55 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 55 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
