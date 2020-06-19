55 West 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access yoga

CHELSEA STUNNER! Gorgeous one bedroom in the heart of Chelsea / Flatiron! This unit is equipped with beautiful windows beaming with light. The apartment has a washer/dryer in unit and is bright and airy. Featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and top of the line renovations, this apartment cannot be missed.



Be amidst the greatest restaurants and shops in a neighborhood where charm meets practicality. This home is situated in very close proximity to Whole Foods and Trader Joes and has Fairway connected to the building. Steps from Madison Square Park, live in the best neighborhood in one of the most beautiful sought after luxury doorman buildings. There is an on-site attended garage, building-wide Wi-Fi, 24-hour doorman and concierge service delivers convenience. In addition, the building has a gorgeous sundeck with unparalleled views. There is a phenomenal amenity space, offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga studio, lounge and meeting space, party room, barbecues and much more.



This is a lease reassignment through September 30th, 2020 with the option to renew for another year!

Photos are of another unit with the exact same floorplan and finishes, just different floor.