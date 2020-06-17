All apartments in New York
Find more places like 55 W 26th St 15 A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
55 W 26th St 15 A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

55 W 26th St 15 A

55 West 26th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
NoMad
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

55 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 15 A · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
Doorman building, renovated studio, amenities, - Property Id: 127149

Spacious studio in luxury Doorman building,
Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops,
Marble bathroom with soaking tub,
Large living room with wood floors,

24 H Doorman,
Roof deck,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Game room,
Pet spa,
Laundry room,
Live in super,
Elevators,

Very close to trains, shopping, many great eateries,
Located on the border of Chelsea and Flatiron,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127149
Property Id 127149

(RLNE5477638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 W 26th St 15 A have any available units?
55 W 26th St 15 A has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 W 26th St 15 A have?
Some of 55 W 26th St 15 A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 W 26th St 15 A currently offering any rent specials?
55 W 26th St 15 A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 W 26th St 15 A pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 W 26th St 15 A is pet friendly.
Does 55 W 26th St 15 A offer parking?
No, 55 W 26th St 15 A does not offer parking.
Does 55 W 26th St 15 A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 W 26th St 15 A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 W 26th St 15 A have a pool?
No, 55 W 26th St 15 A does not have a pool.
Does 55 W 26th St 15 A have accessible units?
No, 55 W 26th St 15 A does not have accessible units.
Does 55 W 26th St 15 A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 W 26th St 15 A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 55 W 26th St 15 A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity