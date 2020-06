Amenities

4 Bedroom apartment in an elevator and laundry building.Walking distance to Columbia Medical Center - Staff and students are warmly welcomed. The apartment: - 1 King size bedroom and 3 full size.- New Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances - Walnut tone hardwood floors throughout - limited living space- Black and white tiled bathThe building - Elevator - Laundry room in the building - Super on site - Heat hot water includedThe Area - Short walk to A, C, 1 trains - Parks and biking trails - Shops - Restaurants - Supermarkets, short drive to West Side Fairway.The Deal - Gross rent is $3500- Net rent including a free month is $3208.33- Quick approval process- Guarantors welcome