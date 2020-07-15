Rent Calculator
Home
/
New York, NY
/
54 West 106th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
54 West 106th Street
54 West 106th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
54 West 106th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE 1BRVery sunny large 1 bedroom featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors, windowed kitchen and beautiful French doors. Norris9151
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 54 West 106th Street have any available units?
54 West 106th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 54 West 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 West 106th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 West 106th Street pet-friendly?
No, 54 West 106th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 54 West 106th Street offer parking?
No, 54 West 106th Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 West 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 West 106th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 West 106th Street have a pool?
No, 54 West 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 West 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 54 West 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 West 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 West 106th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 West 106th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 West 106th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
