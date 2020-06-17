All apartments in New York
531 West 151st Street
531 West 151st Street

531 West 151st Street · (917) 445-7846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

531 West 151st Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
REDUCED !!!!The Apartment:Beautiful Hamilton Heights spacious two bedroom with brand new renovations. this unit is equipped with a full-size kitchen featuring brand new cabinets and countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances,one full sized newly renovated bathroom, closet space through out unit. The Bedrooms can comfortably fit a full or twin sized bed.The Area:This Morningside Heights Gem is a few short blocks from the 1 train and short travel distance from CUNY City College, Columbia University, varieties of restuarants and lounges, local Starbucks and Riverside state park.Contact me today to schedule your private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 West 151st Street have any available units?
531 West 151st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 531 West 151st Street currently offering any rent specials?
531 West 151st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 West 151st Street pet-friendly?
No, 531 West 151st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 531 West 151st Street offer parking?
No, 531 West 151st Street does not offer parking.
Does 531 West 151st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 West 151st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 West 151st Street have a pool?
No, 531 West 151st Street does not have a pool.
Does 531 West 151st Street have accessible units?
No, 531 West 151st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 531 West 151st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 West 151st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 531 West 151st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 West 151st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
