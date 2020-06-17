531 West 151st Street

Amenities

REDUCED !!!!The Apartment:Beautiful Hamilton Heights spacious two bedroom with brand new renovations. this unit is equipped with a full-size kitchen featuring brand new cabinets and countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances,one full sized newly renovated bathroom, closet space through out unit. The Bedrooms can comfortably fit a full or twin sized bed.The Area:This Morningside Heights Gem is a few short blocks from the 1 train and short travel distance from CUNY City College, Columbia University, varieties of restuarants and lounges, local Starbucks and Riverside state park.Contact me today to schedule your private viewing.