Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator

A MUST SEE ON 89TH STREET!!!!!! AMAZING LOCATION NEAR the Q EXPRESS TRAIN! THIS IS A FLEX APARTMENT! CAN BE CONVERTED TO A FLEX TWO BEDROOM - FULL PRESSURIZED WALL ALLOWED!!!!!Luxury elevator building featuring ENORMOUS FLEX two bedroom . Exposed brick decorative fireplace. Large dining area. King sized bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher and new appliances. Quiet location in the back of the building with views of beautiful trees and courtyard. Laundry and live in super. Video intercom. Heat and hot water included. Kitchen has just been renovated with dishwasher and granite countertopsTO SCHEDULE A VIEWING EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM FOR FASTEST RESPONSE !!!!! OR CALL 516-287-0805! Cayenne149266