Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious One Bedroom in Prime Soho!



VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!



NO FEE!!



Apartment Features:

-Spacious Living Room

-Queen Size Bedroom

-Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom

-Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances

-Granite Counter tops

-Wide Plank Hardwood Floors



Neighborhood Features:

-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops

-Multiple Grocery stores in the area

-Located in the Heart of SoHo

-Easy Access to all public transportation

-Laundromat is Right Next Door



Price advertised with two weeks free on a 12 month lease. The gross price is $2,975.



Photos of a similar unit in the building but are representative of the finishes. Please contact for a video tour of the unit!