Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:31 PM

524 West 123rd Street

524 West 123rd Street · (212) 000-0000
Location

524 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5-W · Avail. now

$3,975

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RECENT RENOVATIONSTAINLESS KITCHENDISHWASHER2 BATHROOMS* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your RECENTLY RENOVATED apartment! With such beautiful finishes, LARGE LIVING ROOM, and OPEN KITCHEN this sunny 4 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Morningside Heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER, and soft close cabinetry. Updated WINDOWED bathrooms with storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinets.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 1 A B C D Subways and M11, M4, M104 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of Columbia University, Teachers College, Manhattan School of Music, Barnard College, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 West 123rd Street have any available units?
524 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 West 123rd Street have?
Some of 524 West 123rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 West 123rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 West 123rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 524 West 123rd Street offer parking?
No, 524 West 123rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 West 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 West 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 524 West 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 524 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 West 123rd Street has units with dishwashers.
