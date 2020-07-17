52 west 56th st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! This is an incredible deal! This spacious and freshly renovated one bedroom is so very close to CENTRAL PARK! NO FEE!!!! PETS OK!!!! ONLY 3 flights up! AVAIL NOW I love the color of the flooring that was choosen! In the kitchen, we have lovely stainless steel appliances, including the coveted dishwasher! Cute bedroom! DONT LET THIS DEAL GET AWAY! AND THIS IS A STEAL OF A DEAL TO LIVE AMONGS MILLIONAIRS AND BILLIONAIRES SO CLOSE TO CP! Subway Stations

1, 2, A, B, C, D to 59th St.-Columbus Circle N, Q, R, W to 57th St.