52 west 56th st
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

52 west 56th st

52 West 56th Street · (706) 206-5889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! This is an incredible deal! This spacious and freshly renovated one bedroom is so very close to CENTRAL PARK! NO FEE!!!! PETS OK!!!! ONLY 3 flights up! AVAIL NOW I love the color of the flooring that was choosen! In the kitchen, we have lovely stainless steel appliances, including the coveted dishwasher! Cute bedroom! DONT LET THIS DEAL GET AWAY! AND THIS IS A STEAL OF A DEAL TO LIVE AMONGS MILLIONAIRS AND BILLIONAIRES SO CLOSE TO CP! Subway Stations
1, 2, A, B, C, D to 59th St.-Columbus Circle N, Q, R, W to 57th St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 west 56th st have any available units?
52 west 56th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 west 56th st have?
Some of 52 west 56th st's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 west 56th st currently offering any rent specials?
52 west 56th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 west 56th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 west 56th st is pet friendly.
Does 52 west 56th st offer parking?
No, 52 west 56th st does not offer parking.
Does 52 west 56th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 west 56th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 west 56th st have a pool?
No, 52 west 56th st does not have a pool.
Does 52 west 56th st have accessible units?
No, 52 west 56th st does not have accessible units.
Does 52 west 56th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 west 56th st has units with dishwashers.
