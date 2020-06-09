All apartments in New York
519 East 5th Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

519 East 5th Street

519 East 5th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 31

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/XjnI0yZINqq8ajAICM0_tw

Furnished Studio (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes ac, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

This sun lit studio offers a sleek and modern atomosphere, full bed that was designed with your rest and relaxation in mind: tranquil blue walls, plush bedding, and a full kitchen with loads of pantry space for all your go-to snacks!

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 20, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

Aug. 31, 2020 - April 30, 2022: $3050/month
Aug. 31, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3725/month
Aug. 31, 2020 - Oct. 15, 2020: $3875/month

#351: East Village Studio (Full)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 East 5th Street have any available units?
519 East 5th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 East 5th Street have?
Some of 519 East 5th Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 East 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 519 East 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 519 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 519 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 519 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 519 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 519 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
