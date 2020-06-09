519 East 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/XjnI0yZINqq8ajAICM0_tw



Furnished Studio (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes ac, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



This sun lit studio offers a sleek and modern atomosphere, full bed that was designed with your rest and relaxation in mind: tranquil blue walls, plush bedding, and a full kitchen with loads of pantry space for all your go-to snacks!



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 20, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



Aug. 31, 2020 - April 30, 2022: $3050/month

Aug. 31, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3725/month

Aug. 31, 2020 - Oct. 15, 2020: $3875/month



#351: East Village Studio (Full)